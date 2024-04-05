Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,524. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $119.59. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

