Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,165 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peoples Bank KS grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. 7,985,474 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $107.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.49.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

