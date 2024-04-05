Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VOO traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.86. 4,175,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,314,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.35 and its 200 day moving average is $432.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.