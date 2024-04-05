Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 148.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.17. 1,472,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,392. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4819 per share. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.