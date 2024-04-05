Ark Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Ark has a total market cap of $168.85 million and $7.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001833 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001337 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00002875 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,967,442 coins and its circulating supply is 179,967,318 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.