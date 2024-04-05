Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,670 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.50. 122,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,920. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47. The stock has a market cap of $102.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

