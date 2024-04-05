Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,663 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.62. 178,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,089. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $247.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.41. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

