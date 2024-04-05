Arizona State Retirement System Sells 148 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $780.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,584. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $850.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

