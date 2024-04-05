Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $14,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.25.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $348.76. 54,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,279. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $355.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

