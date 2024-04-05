Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,103 shares of company stock valued at $13,442,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.28. 397,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,682. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.69.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

