Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Trane Technologies stock traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $302.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $306.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.90 and its 200 day moving average is $243.60. The company has a market cap of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

