Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $574.71. 135,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,755. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.36 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $526.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,323. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.