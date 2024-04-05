Arizona State Retirement System Has $16.64 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.20.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $115.96. 425,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,692. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $119.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

