Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.6% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.79. The stock had a trading volume of 348,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,011. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

