Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.18. 827,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,545. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.