Arizona State Retirement System Buys 1,230 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $19,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after buying an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,369,459,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,192,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,503,000 after purchasing an additional 512,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.34. The stock had a trading volume of 71,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $229.85 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

