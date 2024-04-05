Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $19,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Arista Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 5,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.26, for a total transaction of $592,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,463,341.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

