Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $87.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

