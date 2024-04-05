Arcus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 264,627 T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 264,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $697,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,243,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $30.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.30.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

