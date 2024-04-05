Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $198,000 in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000.

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.35. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

