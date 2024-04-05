Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $977,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 564,950 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.