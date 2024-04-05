Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 1.1% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 21.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,270.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 69,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total value of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $17,430,890.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,981,194.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $122,469,283. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $269.08 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

