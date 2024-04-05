Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. General Electric comprises about 0.5% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $147.35 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

