Archer Aviation Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 25,972 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 575% compared to the typical volume of 3,848 call options.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

ACHR stock remained flat at $4.30 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,971. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 34.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

