Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) traded up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.24. 1,633,586 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,221,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $565.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.03.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after buying an additional 14,939,701 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 2,142,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after buying an additional 1,505,441 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

