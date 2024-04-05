Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APVO opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $91.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

