Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Down 2.8%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 64,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,159,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APLT. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

