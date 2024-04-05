Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.10 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 64,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,159,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie D. Funtleyder sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $154,838.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,662,389.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Further Reading

