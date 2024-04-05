Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Trading 1% Higher

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $170.65 and last traded at $170.49. Approximately 13,130,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 60,774,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,202,868. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,461,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,657,911,000 after buying an additional 26,572,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

