Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0000 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $887,101.41 and approximately $181.67 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00066775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00025210 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

