Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Ankr has a total market cap of $557.25 million and $48.88 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014207 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00021055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,605.75 or 0.99993223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011392 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00126106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0535994 USD and is up 2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 291 active market(s) with $52,140,517.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.