AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $255.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,268,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 136,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 73,397 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

