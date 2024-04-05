Andrew Warden Sells 9,355 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) CMO Andrew Warden sold 9,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $123,018.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 265,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,943.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Semrush Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,313.31 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.19 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Semrush in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Semrush

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Semrush by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,789 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Semrush during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Semrush by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.