Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $40.67

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. TD Cowen increased their price target on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Equities analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 87,978 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

