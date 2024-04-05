Analysts Issue Forecasts for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $0.64 on Friday. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.
