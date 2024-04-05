AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Major Shareholder James H. Dahl Buys 3,000 Shares

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 3,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMREP Stock Performance

AXR opened at $21.82 on Friday. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXR. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AMREP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMREP in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP by 33.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

