American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 298,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in American Software by 323.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Software by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in American Software by 777.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in American Software by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.70. American Software has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $13.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $25.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.12 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

