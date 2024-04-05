American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2024

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHRGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AHR

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff acquired 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.