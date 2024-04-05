American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Receives $16.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AHR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%.
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
