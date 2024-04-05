Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 2.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.15. 60,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 540,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

