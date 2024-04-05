Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 2,782,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,969,122. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.