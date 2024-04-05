Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. 145,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 375,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

