Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 0.9%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.47 and last traded at $182.38. Approximately 8,798,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 43,297,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

