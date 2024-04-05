Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.47 and last traded at $182.38. Approximately 8,798,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 43,297,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $1,847,773.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

