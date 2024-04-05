Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $185.59 and last traded at $185.49. Approximately 15,569,720 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 43,178,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.00.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

