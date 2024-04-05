Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.54. 3,459,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 11,649,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

