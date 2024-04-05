Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -642.00, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.42. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.92.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $31,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,548.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $837,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $8,673,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Nelson Dias sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $31,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 33,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,047 shares of company stock valued at $22,766,850 over the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth about $11,051,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock worth $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock worth $59,538,000 after buying an additional 176,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

