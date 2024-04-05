Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.40 and last traded at $154.25. 5,324,317 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,720,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,739 shares of company stock worth $35,934,957 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

