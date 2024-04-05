Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Down 29.3%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) was down 29.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 171,780 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,090% from the average daily volume of 14,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 24.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

