Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 0.3%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $71.41 and last traded at $71.77. Approximately 3,518,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 18,602,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

