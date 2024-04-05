Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 525 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

See Also

